Senate votes to make ribeye the official state steak

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma has an official state flower, a waltz, a state instrument—and on Wednesday, the Senate voted for a bill designating the ribeye as Oklahoma’s official state steak.

State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, is the author of Senate Bill 21. Murdock said the bill is all about promoting a vital part of Oklahoma’s economy and heritage.

“The cattle industry is a huge part of Oklahoma’s identity,” Murdock said. “We have 5.1 million head of beef cows in Oklahoma and we’re third in the nation in the number of beef cows.”

That’s not small potatoes. According to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, the most recent figures show more than 51,000 beef producers in Oklahoma and they’re in all 77 counties. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, annual cash receipts for cattle sales in Oklahoma total $3.3 billion.

But why the ribeye instead of a T-bone or some other cut of steak?

“Hands down, the ribeye is the most flavorful steak there is,” Murdock said, adding his own research verified polls he’d seen attesting to the quality and taste of the ribeye. “This is a way to promote this industry and the contribution they make to our state’s economy—and our dinner table,” Murdock said.

SB 21 now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.