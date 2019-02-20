Sexual abuse case at Tulsa day care leads to arrests of two men 

TULSA, Okla. – Two men are accused of sexually abusing children at a day care in Tulsa, police say.

The investigation began in December 2018, when a 7-year-old girl told her family she was touched inappropriately by both 19-year-old Malcolm Burts and 21-year-old Charles Burts.

According to police, the suspects’ parents own the day care, Tiny Tots Learning Spot.

Since then, officials say two more alleged victims have come forward, and the Child Crisis Unit believes the alleged abuse has been going on for the last two to three years.

“It’s not uncommon for children, when they’re abused by somebody that they know and care for, trust, or even love,whether that be a family member or a trusted caretaker – it’s not uncommon for them to take a while to disclose abuse like that,” Cpl. Mark Kraft said.

According to KJRH, “what surfaced were complaints of being given cell phones as a distraction, then touched under their clothes. One 6-year-old said in the affidavit Charles also asked her to touch him back.”

Malcolm and Charles were both arrested Tuesday on complaints of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

DHS has also opened their own investigation and a report shows at least one employee was working at the day care without a background check.