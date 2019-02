TULSA, Okla. – A show featuring several artists “carnival-like” acts is set to stop in Tulsa this spring at the BOK Center!

Snoop Dogg, Nelly and Chromeo will perform at the show “Carnivàle Icône,” presented by Wuana.

There will also be acrobats, stilt walkers, fire breathers, contortionists and more.

The show is set for April 12 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale February 22 at 10 a.m. and started at $52.50.

