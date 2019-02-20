Walmart to hold “Baby Savings Day” at stores nationwide

LIVE: Traffic conditions across the state
Posted 8:31 am, February 20, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Whether you’re expecting or have already welcomed your little one into the world, Walmart is hoping to make some transitions for families a little easier.

On Saturday, February 23, Walmart stores across the country will being holding “Baby Savings Day.”

Event officials say it’s “a hands-on opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for their growing families.” Several items such as crib mattresses, car seats and more will be on sale.

Stores participating in Oklahoma City include:

  • 640 SE 4th St.
  • 911 SW 104th St.
  • 2900 SW 134th St.
  • 13503 S Santa Fe Ave.
  • 501 SW 19th St.
  • 5401 Tinker Diagonal St.
  • 6100 W Reno Ave.
  • 7800 NW Expressway
  • 100 E I 240 Service Rd.
  • 2000 W Memorial Rd.
  • 1801 Belle Isle Blvd.
  • 9011 NE 23rd St.
  • 3301 SW 104th St.

The event is from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For a full list of participating stores, click here.

