Walmart to hold “Baby Savings Day” at stores nationwide
OKLAHOMA CITY – Whether you’re expecting or have already welcomed your little one into the world, Walmart is hoping to make some transitions for families a little easier.
On Saturday, February 23, Walmart stores across the country will being holding “Baby Savings Day.”
Event officials say it’s “a hands-on opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for their growing families.” Several items such as crib mattresses, car seats and more will be on sale.
Stores participating in Oklahoma City include:
- 640 SE 4th St.
- 911 SW 104th St.
- 2900 SW 134th St.
- 13503 S Santa Fe Ave.
- 501 SW 19th St.
- 5401 Tinker Diagonal St.
- 6100 W Reno Ave.
- 7800 NW Expressway
- 100 E I 240 Service Rd.
- 2000 W Memorial Rd.
- 1801 Belle Isle Blvd.
- 9011 NE 23rd St.
- 3301 SW 104th St.
The event is from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For a full list of participating stores, click here.