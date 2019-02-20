× Walmart to hold “Baby Savings Day” at stores nationwide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Whether you’re expecting or have already welcomed your little one into the world, Walmart is hoping to make some transitions for families a little easier.

On Saturday, February 23, Walmart stores across the country will being holding “Baby Savings Day.”

Event officials say it’s “a hands-on opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for their growing families.” Several items such as crib mattresses, car seats and more will be on sale.

Stores participating in Oklahoma City include:

640 SE 4th St.

911 SW 104th St.

2900 SW 134th St.

13503 S Santa Fe Ave.

501 SW 19th St.

5401 Tinker Diagonal St.

6100 W Reno Ave.

7800 NW Expressway

100 E I 240 Service Rd.

2000 W Memorial Rd.

1801 Belle Isle Blvd.

9011 NE 23rd St.

3301 SW 104th St.

The event is from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For a full list of participating stores, click here.