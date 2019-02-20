× Woman facing murder charge in Valentine’s Day stabbing death

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman has been charged with first-degree murder following the stabbing death of another woman on Valentine’s Day.

Around 4 p.m. on February 14, Oklahoma City officers were called to the scene near SW 29th and Walker, where two women were fighting.

When they arrived, they discovered 26-year-old Ashley McGough with stab wounds.

McGough was rushed to a nearby hospital, but she died from her injuries.

According to a probable cause affidavit, McGough and 48-year-old Connie Bruner “got into a verbal argument in the courtyard of the apartment complex,” which “quickly turned heated and physical.”

Witnesses at the scene told News 4 the argument may have been over a mailbox.

“The neighbor stabbed her because of something over a mailbox,” one witness told News 4.

The probable cause affidavit states Bruner “admitted that during the argument she stabbed the victim one time in her back.”

Officials arrested Bruner and on Tuesday, she was formally charged with first-degree murder.