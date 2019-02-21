1 hospitalized, 1 arrested following assault in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. – One man has been hospitalized and another has been arrested following an assault in Craig County.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the assault took place Wednesday evening in the 140 block of West Main in Big Cabin.

OSBI said Kevin Smith was flown to a hospital in Tulsa, where he remains a patient.

Smith identified his attacker as 40-year-old Erik Goins of Vinita.

OSBI found Goins in Chelsea and arrested him around 3 a.m. Thursday. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Craig County Jail.