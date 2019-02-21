3 predators arrested on Canadian County Sheriff’s Office sex crime warrants

CANADIAN CO., Okla. – Three Oklahoma men have been arrested for child sex crimes this month, two of them arrested on Valentine’s Day, according to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 14, Daniel Davis, 45, from Ponca City, Oklahoma, was arrested on a Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant for Soliciting Sex with a Minor by Use of Technology.

Davis began talking through social media to what he believed to be a 14-year-old female living in Canadian County. Almost immediately an undercover Canadian County Sheriff’s investigator told Davis that he was talking to a 14-year-old, but Davis continued the conversation which became sexual in nature.

The conversation quickly evolved into explicit sexual requests with Davis talking about feeling ‘freaky’ and ‘horny to the max’. He told the underaged girl that he wanted to have her sex with her, and asked for explicit photographs. Davis told the girl that he wanted to perform oral sex on her, and also told the underaged girl that he wanted to marry her, and get matching wedding band tattoos so they could not come off. Davis asked the young girl “if he was in Oklahoma City would she keep him company,” referring to having sex with her.

That same day, police officers in Perry, Oklahoma located and arrested Terry Glass, 31, on a Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant for Soliciting Sex With a Minor by Use of Technology. In October of 2018, Glass used social media to talk with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl living in Canadian County. Glass was informed that he was talking to someone underaged, but continued with the communication.

Glass told the young girl he could get in a lot of trouble talking to her, but asked the under aged girl if she would date him anyway. Glass began asking the girl if she was sexually active and how often she had sex. Glass asked the girl if when they met for the first time would they have sex. Glass began to ask decoy for “super sexy pics” and began referring to the underaged girl as his girlfriend. Glass also told the girl that he couldn’t wait to taste her on his lips.

Both Daniel Davis and Terry Glass were transported to Canadian County Jail on arrest warrants for Soliciting Sex with a Minor by Use of Technology. Davis and Glass’s bonds were set at $25,000 and remain in custody.

On February 20, Henry Flores, 56, of Altus, Oklahoma was arrested on a Canadian County arrest warrant for Soliciting Sexual Conduct or Communication with a Minor by Use of Technology. The investigation began in January of 2019 when Flores began talking to an undercover investigator from a popular social media app.

During the investigation, Flores was told he was talking to a 14-year-old girl, but continued with the conversation. Flores asked the underaged girl (an undercover deputy) if she liked older guys, and if she would send nude photographs to him. Flores also told the girl that he wanted to see her private parts. Flores also sent a photograph of his erect penis to the girl, believing she was a 14-year-old female living in Canadian County. Flores told the girl (the undercover investigator) how he wished she was in Altus so he could have sex with her. He told her how much he wanted to perform oral sex on her and he could rent a room at a motel for them. Flores continued to ask for nude photographs of the decoy and told the decoy to take specific photographs of her private parts.

Flores was arrested by Altus Police Department and is waiting for transport to the Canadian County Jail. Flores’ bond has been set at $25,000 and remains in custody.

“I’m very proud of the hard work of my deputies in all three of these cases. The protection of children is my number one priority as Sheriff,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.