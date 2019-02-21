× Bill to fund $1,200 pay raise for teachers passes Oklahoma House

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that would fund another pay raise for teachers is moving forward.

House Bill 1780, authored by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, would provide a $1,200 across the board pay raise for public school teachers.

The bill passed the Oklahoma House of Representatives by a vote of 94-0 on Thursday.

“I have said many times that the pay raise last year was a good first step, but my goal is to get our teachers to number one in the region in pay,” said McCall. “This bill helps us get closer to that goal. House Republicans have made a commitment to our teachers and we are going to follow through. Better pay not only shows our teachers that they are valued, but it also helps us recruit and attract new teachers to the profession and retain the experienced teachers we already have.”

During Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address, he encouraged lawmakers to come up with a way to fund a $1,200 pay raise for educators. If that happens, Stitt says Oklahoma teachers will be in the number one spot for the region regarding pay and benefits.

House Bill 1780 previously passed out of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee with a 26-0 vote on Wednesday.

“It is a two-step approach to ensuring our teachers are paid better and then getting them the resources they need to teach our children,” said House Common Education Committee Chairwoman Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon. “Our students need additional dollars dedicated to the classroom for textbooks and better technology. House Republicans have several bills coming down the road to help us get that done this session.”

The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.