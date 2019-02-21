Death of 1-year-old girl leads to arrest of Oklahoma mother

TULSA, Okla. – A woman is in jail after she allegedly threw her 1-year-old daughter against a wall, resulting in the little girl’s death.

On Monday, police say Tiffani Paul called 911 after her daughter appeared to be in cardiac arrest.

When the child was taken to the hospital, doctors found a skull fracture and brain bleed.

Police say Paul told them different stories, saying her daughter fell in the bathtub, hit her head on a toy and fell down the steps. According to FOX 23, Paul eventually admitted she threw her daughter against a wall.

Tuesday night, the 1-year-old girl died in the hospital from her injuries.

Authorities say the little girl also has a twin brother, however, he was not injured.

Paul allegedly told investigators the boy is well-behaved and her daughter was not. She reportedly told officials she was tired and does not know why she allegedly hurt her daughter.

Paul was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of child abuse murder – a $500,000 bond, and child neglect.