“Just be careful,” Oklahoma woman shares story after being hit by vehicle

SAPULPA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is sharing her story, in hopes it will inspire drivers to be more careful, after she was hit by a vehicle last month.

One night towards the end of January, the woman, who did not want to be identified, said she was running errands like she usually does, in her electric wheelchair.

However, she had no idea that night would change her outlook on life.

“It was about 7:30, 8 at night, and I was just going there to get me a thing of kitty treats for my cat and a few things,” said the woman.

On her way back, she said she looked both ways before crossing the street when all of a sudden she felt searing pain.

“Thinking, oh my God, am I going to heaven or something? I was scared,” she said.

According to FOX 23, the woman was hit by a car. She was knocked out of her chair and her nose was broken and her leg was broken in two places.

For the past three weeks, she has been recovering and reflecting on how the experience has changed her.

“It was scary. Cherish the people you love and be there for them,” she said, adding that she hopes drivers will be more careful. “To watch out where you’re going and not go so fast. Just be careful.”

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was not cited for any violations, FOX 23 reports.