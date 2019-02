Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Oklahoma City Thunder forward Markieff Morris met the media on Thursday, one day after officially being announced as a new member of the team.

Morris was traded from Washington to New Orleans on the trade deadline February 7, then released by the Pelicans the next day.

Morris is a 6-10 forward in his 8th season in the NBA and played his college basketball at Kansas.

The Thunder play their first game after the All-Star Break Friday night at 8:30 pm at home against Utah.