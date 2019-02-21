× NE OKC shooting victim dies, police search for suspect

Oklahoma City – Police say the victim in yesterday afternoon’s shooting on NE 10th and Bryant died today as a result of his injuries and now police are searching for the suspect.

Marquise Bailey, 19, was located in the backseat of the vehicle at the McDonalds on NE 10th and Bryant around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bailey was transported to a local hospital, but died today from his injuries.

Officers learned the victim was in the backseat of a vehicle traveling eastbound on NE 10th St.

The suspect vehicle was in front of the victim’s vehicle when the suspects opened fire, striking the victim.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows and factory wheels.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.