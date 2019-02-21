OKCPS announces Pathway to Greatness plan recommendation

OKLAHOMA CITY – After weeks of waiting, a plan has been announced to close 15 schools in the Oklahoma City Public School district.

“With both B and A, we have made some modifications,” Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel.

McDaniel announced Thursday the closures are to realign the district to better serve students. The final path mostly following along with Plan B but with some changes.

“Originally in path B had placed FD Moon as an elementary and we were going to convert MLK to the middle. We have flipped that,” McDaniel.

But he said in the long run, these changes will save the district millions each year.

“With our final recommendation, we believe that we’re just over 4-million dollars in that recurring cost,” McDaniel said.

But what’s all this going to cost?

“One-time upgrades that we believe it will cost us to get us ready, we’re at about 11-million dollars,” McDaniel said.

This will be paid for by leftover bond funds from previous years.

McDaniel said of the 57 schools, 45 schools are ready to go in August, but 12 need some modifications– like adding more toilets and converting rec spaces.

“We believe that this pathway will truly lead to greatness for our district and opportunities for our kids,” McDaniel said.

For parents concerned about transportation, McDaniel said students who live over a mile and a half from school will be given bus transportation.

The board will then vote on McDaniel’s recommendation on March 4.

To read more details, click here.