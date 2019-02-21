Oklahoma City man loses more than 140 pounds after bet with friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Not to paint with too broad of a brush but, usually, a bet made during a night of drinking doesn't lead to the best decision you've ever made - but, for one local man, that's exactly what happened. He lost more than 140 pounds and got $2,000.

Tyler Segraves said it all started one night in September of 2017.

"My buddy and I are sitting out, hanging out drinking, having a good time, and he always gives me a hard time about my weight, and we jab back and forth at each other and he said 'I bet you can't lose 100 pounds in a year,'" Segraves said.

The now-35-year-old weighed 335 pounds at the time.

"And, he's like, 'Alright, $2,000.' And, so, I was like, 'Oh, okay!' So, I decided to do it," Segraves said.

The two signed a binding agreement but, by mid-October, Segraves hadn't started dieting. That is, until a work trip changed everything.

"I walked up these stairs to go to this meeting, and I was so out of breath from going up these stairs that I was like 'I can't do this meeting right now,'" he said. "So, I faked going to the bathroom so I could just catch my breath, and I was like 'This is where it has to stop. I draw the line here.'"

Segraves cut out soda, carbs and alcohol - taking on a modified Keto diet after much research. He stuck to healthy snacks instead of fasting to keep his metabolism up.

"I could have been sponsored by Hardtimes beef jerky with how much I ate," he said.

It worked - quickly. Segraves lost 30 pounds in the first month.

The avid Oklahoma State University sports fan said he wasn't even tempted at tailgates. He said the results were enough to keep his cravings at bay most of the time.

"Once I saw the weight come off, that's what I craved. I was like 'I want to weigh in again and see,'" he said.

Now, Segraves finds joy in the little things when it comes to diet.

"Coffee's like my cheat thing now because I'll put a little bit of creamer in it," he said. "Yeah, that's my 30 calories per day when I put my one little pump in."

One month before the bet's deadline - Segraves had lost more than 100 pounds. He even offered his friend an $800 buyout.

"He goes, 'Nope, we're waiting until September because you might gain it back.' And, so, he'd always message me and be like 'Let's go to Twin Peaks or let's go over here.' He was trying to like tempt me into it." he said.

Segraves ended up losing more than 140 pounds - taking his weight from 335 to about 195. Even his own mom and dad didn't recognize him.

"I saw him at the gas station, and I ended up buying his coffee and he's like, 'What, oh! You're my son!' And, I was like, 'Yeah, dad, what are you talking about?'" he said.

His success got the attention of Men's Health Magazine - and he was featured in an article on their website. Segraves has also got a newfound group of followers on social media, who regularly ask for tips and tricks.

"It's been really cool," he said. "I think it's helped some people, so that's kind of the point of the whole thing."

His next goal is to build more muscle. Segraves is lifting weights but a bit sick of traditional cardio, so he's picked up swimming.

You may be wondering what Segraves spent his money on - he paid off a credit card.