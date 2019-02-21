× Oklahoma governor appoints Keating, Brurud to cabinet

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has filled two positions in his executive cabinet, including Chip Keating as secretary of public safety and Brian Brurud as secretary of veterans affairs and the military.

Stitt, a Republican who was sworn in last month, made the appointments Thursday. Both Keating and Brurud will serve as unpaid members of Stitt’s cabinet. Both positions require Senate confirmation.

Keating, the son of former GOP Gov. Frank Keating, served as an Oklahoma state trooper between 2001 and 2004 and is a director of the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement System. He is a principal with an Oklahoma City-based real estate and oil and gas investment company.

Brurud served 21 years as a Navy and National Guard fighter pilot and is CEO of a global performance leadership consulting firm.

“Chip Keating is a strong advocate for Oklahoma’s public safety professionals. His business acumen will bring a fresh set of eyes to help strengthen the state’s law enforcement services while also giving an important focus on reforming our criminal justice system,” said Stitt. “As a former Navy fighter pilot, an entrepreneur, and an Oklahoman, Brian Brurud will do an outstanding job building community support around our five military installations and working to deliver strong oversight of the VA and better services for our state’s veterans. I appreciate both Chip and Brian’s passion to serve their state for a season, and I know they will be an effective part of delivering our shared vision for a Top Ten state.”