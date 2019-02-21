Oklahoma lawmakers seek to increase state’s minimum wage

OKLAHOMA CITY – State lawmakers are proposing legislative measures to raise Oklahoma’s minimum wage.

One bill, Senate Bill 102, filed by Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, would increase the minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.50 an hour. Young says state lawmakers should be prioritizing livable wage options.

“When you’re talking about minimum wage, what you ought to be talking about is a living wage. How much does it cost for family of two to really survive and to really make it on?” Young told News 4 back in January. “We need to raise it because we’re doing good, we are doing good but we still have so many folks who are struggling and if you’ve got those folk on the bottom who are struggling because of a reason we can fix, let’s fix that and that raises the whole tax base.”

According to the Journal Record, another measure, House Bill 2133, proposed by Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour for state employees. Munson says her bill would apply to public staffers who didn't receive a pay increase last year.

The Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill in 2014 preventing any city or town from establishing a minimum wage.