One person in custody following overnight chase in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A short pursuit ended in northwest Oklahoma City overnight.

At around 3 a.m. Thursday, police performed a traffic stop near Memorial and May.

Police say the driver gave false information and took off when the officer went to check it out.

The pursuit was short and ended at a dead end near NW 122nd and Penn when the drive got out of the vehicle to run.

The driver was taken into custody and told police he took off because didn’t have his driver’s license and didn’t want to go to jail.