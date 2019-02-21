× Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old Bethany man with dementia

BETHANY, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old Bethany man with dementia.

Waggoner Richard was last seen at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 7100 block of NW 16th Street.

Richard was wearing a black coat, black pants and grey sketchers with laces. He is 6’3 and weighs 250 pounds.

Richard used to live in Stillwater and may be trying to go back there.

If you have information on Richard’s whereabouts, contact the Bethany Police Department.