First pediatric flu death of the season reported, state health department says 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The flu has claimed the lives of more than 30 people in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

On Thursday, the health department announced that since the flu season began, 31 people have died in Oklahoma from the flu and there have been more than 1,200 hospitalizations. Most of the deaths occurred in patients who were over the age of 65. However, the health department says there has been a pediatric flu death for the first time this season.

The death occurred in an Oklahoma County resident between the ages of 5-17.

“Young children are among those most at risk for serious illness and death from influenza, so healthy individuals who get a flu shot are helping to protect those who cannot take a flu shot, including infants under the age of 6 months,” said OCCHD Executive Director Gary Cox. “Another benefit to getting the flu vaccine is that if you do by chance get the flu, your illness will be much milder than if you had not received a vaccine.”

Health department officials say residents in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Cleveland counties are dealing with the highest number of hospitalizations related to the flu.

Experts say there is still time to get a flu shot to avoid the illness.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue.

Public health officials recommend following these prevention tips: