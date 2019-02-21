Two people taken into custody following chase through Oklahoma City

Posted 6:36 am, February 21, 2019, by

A chase ended in two arrests overnight.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were taken into custody after a leading police on a chase through the metro.

Officials tell News 4 it started near NW 16th and Penn late Wednesday night when a truck did not stop for police.

Police chased the truck to the area near SW 11th and MacArthur where the two suspects bailed out near a storage facility.

Both of them were quickly taken into custody with the help of K-9 units.

Authorities are working to figure out if the truck was stolen.

