Utah woman arrested following drug bust on I-40 near El Reno

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A Utah woman was arrested and sits in a jail in Oklahoma following a drug bust along I-40 in Canadian County.

On February 17, police pulled over 30-year-old Shanna Michelle King, of Elk Ridge, Utah, after a deputy sheriff watched her “veer from the outside lane of I-40 onto the shoulder and then back into the outside lane again near the 118 mile marker.”

When the deputy approached King for her license and insurance verification card, she said the vehicle was a rental car and she did not have any of the paperwork.

She said a friend had loaned her the vehicle, and she was going to Arkansas to see her sister, and then to Georgia to visit friends for a couple of days. She went on to say she was going to return the rental car in Georgia and would fly home commercially.

The deputy grew suspicious when he asked King for her friend’s name and she couldn’t remember it, saying she only had his phone number.

That’s when the deputy asked King to step back to his cruiser and she changed her story about why she was going to Georgia.

The deputy asked King if there were any illegal substances in the vehicle and she said no, officials say.

A second deputy arrived and a drug-detector dog was used around King’s vehicle.

According to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, the dog was alerted to the smell of illegal drugs and a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamines, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

In all, approximately 30 pounds of high grade marijuana was located, packaged in 30 individual vacuum sealed baggies, and 5 pounds of marijuana inside approximately 140 small tin-cans. Deputies also found approximately 20 baggies of processed marijuana edibles, and one small bag containing methamphetamines. The drugs are believed to have a street value of approximately $70,000.

King was arrested and transported to the Canadian County Jail. She was booked on trafficking marijuana and possession of methamphetamines. Her bond was set at $51,000.