Woman accused of intentionally setting Garvin County barn fire

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – A woman is accused of intentionally setting fire to a hay barn in rural Garvin County and has been linked to two other arson fires in the Oklahoma City metro area.

On February 20, just before 1 a.m., a Garvin County deputy observed a large fire six miles south and seven miles west of Maysville. At around that same time, a 911 call was received by 41-year-old Kelsey Lea Swinford, 41, about the same fire.

The deputy arrived at the scene and found Swinford driving a truck into the sides of a burning hay barn.

The owner of the barn, Swinford’s mother, was contacted by officials, and after speaking with her, they suspected the fire may have been intentionally set.

The deputy started to question Swinford about the incident, however, she allegedly struck the deputy and tried to flee on foot but was caught nearby.

According to the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, she also kicked and headbutted the deputy. Neither of them were injured.

Investigators believe Swinford may have been motivated by a recent dispute with her mother over the use of the hay barn and farm land.

Swinford reportedly said she wanted the owner of the hay to stop using her mother’s property. According to officials, “Swinford was upset that she could not use the property to financially back a recent $6.24 million dollar purchase Swinford made of significant surface and mineral rights in south central Oklahoma which failed.”

At the time of her arrest, Swinford was out of the Oklahoma County Jail after posting bond on a domestic assault and the assault upon a Bethany police officer earlier this month.

Officials say two arson fires currently under investigation in the Oklahoma City metro area have been linked to Swinford.

She is being held in Garvin County Jail on a $50,000 bond on the charges of third degree arson, malicious injury to property and assault and battery on a police officer.