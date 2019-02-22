4 the Weekend: Friends of the Library sale and Exotic Animal Show

OKLAHOMA CITY – Here are this weekend’s events, brought to News 4 by Discover Oklahoma.

If you love reptiles, this is your weekend at Oklahoma State Fair Park.

It’s time for Repticon Reptile and Exotic Animal Show both Saturday and Sunday.

Even if a snake or lizard isn’t your favorite pet, your child may enjoy the live animal seminars showing dozens of exotic animals.

More than 700 thousand books will be on sale at the “Friends of the Library” annual sale, also at State Fair Park.

If you’re a book lover, this is a great way to stock up and save on books of every kind.

Finally, here is a fun *free* activity for older children.

The downtown library has a Greek mythology escape room.

Pre-register for your chance to use clues and solve puzzles to escape before time runs out.

This is for kids age 12 and up.