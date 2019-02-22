× Attempted kidnapping ends in crash, two suspects in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say two suspects are now in custody after a reported kidnapping and subsequent car chase Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to a call of a kidnapping in SE OKC.

The 911 caller said his niece was taken by a someone in an SUV and he was following the vehicle.

While he followed the suspect, the suspect fired rounds at his vehicle. No one was injured.

Officers located the suspect vehicle (a Chevy Tahoe) near SE 89th and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle failed to yield and initiated a pursuit.

During that pursuit the suspect vehicle hit multiple cars, but fortunately no one was injured.

The suspect eventually crashed out near SW 57th/Broadway. The driver took off on foot, but was apprehended a short time later.

The passenger was taken into custody from the vehicle.

Officers discovered that unbeknownst to the original reporting party, the person who was thought to be kidnapped was actually able to get away before the suspect vehicle took off and the kidnapping did not actually take place.