Enid man accused of attacking 2 priests, stealing crucifix from Catholic Church

ENID, Okla. – An Enid man is in custody after allegedly assaulting two priests inside a church and making off with a crucifix. It happened Thursday afternoon at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Enid, leading to the lockdown of the St. Joseph Catholic School next door.

The man in custody has been identified as 21-year-old Victor Munoz.

Enid police told News 4 they had to use a taser on Munoz to get him into custody.

Friday, Munoz was in the hospital for a medical evaluation and has not yet been booked into jail.

One priest told News 4 he was hit in the jaw, while the other had to have stitches from being hit in the head.