Fire department across the state mourn Crescent Fire Captain

CRESCENT, Okla. – Fire departments across the state are expressing their condolences to the Crescent Fire Department after one of their Captains died Friday afternoon.

According to the Facebook post, Captain Jason Smith passed away due to medical issues surrounded by friends and family around noon on Friday.

Guthrie, Cashion, OKC, Deer Creek, and the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association are some of the departments that honored the captain today on Facebook.

There is no information at this time for Smith’s memorial services.