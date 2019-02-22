Man sells VCR on eBay, receives heartwarming letter from buyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – What seemed like an ordinary eBay transaction to one St. Louis man turned into a heartwarming interaction with the customer, 86 years old and new to online shopping, according to KTVI.

Matt Shoukry sold a VCR to a man in Phoenix for $40 and didn't think much of it.

“There is a need for VCRs out there because it's something you can’t go to Best Buy or Walmart and get,” Shoukry said.

Shoukry said he typically sells items, gets a rating and review from the buyer and moves on - but not this time.

Shoukry said his girlfriend brought in the mail last Saturday and found a handwritten letter from the VCR's new owner, a first-time eBay user.

“It caught my eye because it had a hand-written address on the outside,” he said.

Shoukry read the first few lines and told his girlfriend they needed to read the letter together.