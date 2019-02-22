× Metro woman dies after crashing into culvert, utility pole

OKLAHOMA CITY – A young metro woman was killed after leaving the roadway for an unknown reason and crashing into a culvert and utility pole. It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday near S.E. 149th and Peebly Road.

According to officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to the area after the driver of a small SUV left the road for an unknown reason and struck a culvert and utility pole.

The crash caused some power outages in the area, according to neighbors.

According to officers on scene, people driving by the scene stopped to try and help the victim, who’s been identified by police as 27-year-old Franchezca Vanwagner. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating what caused Vanwagner to crash.