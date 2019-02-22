OKC police involved in standoff

Posted 9:49 pm, February 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46PM, February 22, 2019

SPENCER, Okla. – Oklahoma City police officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 7:30 p.m. near NE 36th and Diana Friday evening.

Officials say that the incident was the result of a domestic issue involving two females and a male; of who did not cooperate when officers arrived on the scene. OKC PD says the case is being handed over to detectives and that they don’t know if the male involved in the disturbance had a weapon. The News 4 team on scene said officers used a bullhorn to talk with the suspect.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

