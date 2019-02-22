× Oklahoma GOP leaders to push ‘triggered’ abortion ban

OKLAHOMA CITY – Republican leaders in Oklahoma want to join at least five other states in automatically banning abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said Thursday that a bill will be drafted and considered next week that would make Oklahoma the sixth state with a “trigger” abortion ban. The Republican governor in neighboring Arkansas signed a similar measure this week.

Treat said the bill will make it a crime to perform an abortion in Oklahoma, except to save the life of the mother, if the nation’s high court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision.

Treat also said a separate bill to make it a felony to perform an abortion in Oklahoma would not be given a hearing.