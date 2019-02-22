× Putnam City High student arrested for gun in backpack at school

OKLAHOMA CITY – A student at Putnam City High School was arrested Friday afternoon after officials discovered a gun inside their backpack.

Steve Lindley with Putnam City Schools says administrators were notified that a student might be in possession of a weapon.

School administrators and campus police immediately located the student, took possession of a backpack and escorted the student to the office.

A handgun was found in the backpack.

The student cooperated fully with police and administrators and investigation revealed that at no time did the student make any threat toward Putnam City High students or staff.

The student was arrested and transported to county jail.

Parents were notified by phone calls that went out on a mass basis around 3 p.m.