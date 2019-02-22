School for homeless children to open new 45,000 square foot facility this fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - “Currently we're turning away kids every year because just don't have room in our classroom for them to be in a class,” President of Positive Tomorrows Susan Agel said.

It's something nonprofit Positive Tomorrows hates to do. So much so they're doing something about it in a big way.

"We are only able to take 74 kids at a time. The new building will allow us to go up to 210 children,” Agel said.

A 45,000 square foot building is going in here just east of state fair park. And right next to several other non-profits.

“We`re just down from city care which also provides lots of homeless services so there's just some really cool synergies that's happening right there in that part of town,” Agel said.

A majority of the $15 million project was paid for during a fundraising campaign.

The architecture firm MA+ even got input from current students.

“We had some great ideas. The one idea that did not make it was the lightsaber dueling area. We did not go along with that,” Agel said.

But a tree house did make the cut.

The new facility will also have a gym, library and teaching kitchen for both parents and children to use.

“It`s not just the academic studies. We also work with children on life skills and for some of the kids, it may be getting themselves up in the morning and getting them ready for school and doing all that,” Agel said.

To ease the challenges these elementary age children have to just live on a day-to-day basis.

“We have children that are living in motels. We have children that are bouncing from one place to another. And they just really never know how long they`re going to be in one place,” Agel said.

So they can thrive and have a more positive tomorrow.

Not only are they quadrupling their space, but they will be expanding their services to include infants through eighth grade.

They say they are always looking for bus drivers.

The new location will open this fall.