Smollett’s character off ‘Empire’ for end of season

CHICAGO – The producers of the TV show ‘Empire’ said Jussie Smollett’s character will be removed from the final two episodes of this season.

The announcement Friday comes after Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. Police said he faked a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career.

‘Empire’ Executive Producers Lee Daniels, Danny Strong, Brett Mahoney, Brian Grazer, Sanaa Hamri, Francie Calfo and Dennis Hammer released a statement, saying Smollett’s character, Jamal, was being removed from the final two episodes of the season “to avoid further disruption on set.”

‘Empire’ is filmed in Chicago.