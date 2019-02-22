× Washington Irving Elementary investigates after list found written by fourth graders

EDMOND, Okla. – Officials with Washington Irving Elementary say some fourth-grade students created “indicating possible harm to some classmates,” in a letter sent out to parents Friday afternoon.

Principal Kimberly Frank states that immediate action was taken and that situation was investigated promptly.

“As a matter of assurance, please be advised that no weapons were mentioned or involved,” said Frank.

Frank also says all parents involved have been contacted individually.

Initial investigation suggests the students were upset about name-calling.

“While the incident was isolated to a group of fourth-grade students, other students were overheard discussing the situation, so we felt it appropriate to alert all parents.”