OKLAHOMA CITY- The Oklahoma City Police Department and Medical Examiner’s office is investigating a body that was found in Lake Overholser Saturday evening.

Officials said that, around 5:30 p.m., they received a call indicating that there may be a body in the lake; and proceeded to retrieve it with assistance from the OKC Fire Department.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.