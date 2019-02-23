ODOC searching for armed and dangerous drug trafficking fugitive

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for a man currently charged and previously convicted of drug trafficking.

Andre T. Wilson, 48, failed to show up for court in connection to a drug trafficking case for which he was charged on January 14.

Since 2013, Wilson had been out on parole and a suspended sentence for drug trafficking and DUI convictions out of Oklahoma City.

In addition to an ODOC parole violation warrant, Wilson faces counts including maintaining a house in which drugs are kept, and selling crack.

He is described as black, 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighing approximately 264 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

His many aliases include “Andre T. Luv Danglo,” “Andre Ramon,” “Derrick L. Wilson,” “Pancho Wilson,” “Derrick Morales” and “Andrea T. Wilson.”

Wilson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.