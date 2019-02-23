× Oklahoma State Suffers Worst Loss of Season to Kansas State

The first meeting was a total indication about how the series would go this season. OSU traveled to the Little Apple, Manhattan, Kansas, to square off with the conference leading Wildcats.

OSU was blown out on their home floor and the same thing happened again.

K-State started the game on a 15-0 run. It included a Barry Brown steal and slam, a Kam Stokes layup and three. OSU finally stopped the bleeding as Isaac Likekele hit a couple of free throws to stop the run. Likekele finished with 10.

As the offense flowed for Kansas State (they shot 61% from the field), OSU was slow to get going. Yor Anei got a slam early to cut the deficit to 16. Anei led OSu with 12 points. OSU trailed 42-18 at the half.

In the second half, Curtis Jones hit a three. The first of the game for OSU. The Cowboys went four of 24 from distance. Meanwhile, Xavier Snead hit a three to give K-State a 27 point lead. Snead had 12.

The Barry Brown hit a layup and a foul late in the second before being taken out with about 12 minutes to play. Brown had 10.

OSU shot just 31 percent from the field. Kansas State shot 50 percent from three.

Five Wildcats finished in double figures as OSU got pounded 85-46. It almost matched the worst loss in OSU basketball history which is 41 points. Next up for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys travel to Texas Tech to take on the Red Raiders in a week.