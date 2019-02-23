R. Kelly’s bond set at $1 million after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

CHICAGO — A judge in Chicago set bond for R. Kelly at $1 million Saturday on charges the singer sexually abused four females from 1998 to 2010.

Under the terms of his bond, Kelly must surrender his passport and may not have contact with anyone under 18.

The singer, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was arrested and indicted Friday on 10 counts counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four alleged victims.

The indictment accuses Kelly of sexual acts with three minors older than 13 but younger than 17. No age range is listed for the fourth alleged victim. The charges say Kelly used force or the threat of force.

A Cook County judge set bond at $250,000 for each case. Kelly, one of the most successful R&B acts in history, needs to put forth $100,000 to make bail.

Prosecutors also revealed additional graphic details about the accusations against him.

Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg on Friday said his client is innocent and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx had succumbed to public pressure.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I think all the women are lying," attorney Steve Greenberg said. "Mr. Kelly is strong, he's got a lot of support and he's going to be vindicated on all these charges -- one by one if it has to be."

Kelly turned himself in Friday night, just hours after Chicago police issued a warrant for his arrest. He arrived in a large, black van wearing a hoodie under an electric blue puffer jacket. He waded through a sea of reporters asking questions like "What do you have to say to the fans?" and "What do you have to say to the black women of Chicago?"

Kelly did not respond. Once he entered the building, he was handcuffed and led away by police. His arraignment is set for March 8.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

R&B singer R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three victims between the ages of 13 and 17, according to WGN.

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 2 felony, punishable by three to seven years in prison; probation is also an option.

At a news conference Friday, the Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx described the charges, which span from 1998 to 2010.

This all started when Foxx made a public plea for anyone with accusations against Kelly to come forward following the release of the lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly."

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents whistle-blowers and alleged victims in the case, said he handed over a VHS tape to Foxx's office that he claims clearly shows Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

This is the second time Kelly has been charged with a sex crime by Cook County prosecutors. He went to trial on child pornography charges back in 2008 and was found not guilty.