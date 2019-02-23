× Thousands left without power after strong Saturday winds

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans across the Sooner State are without power Saturday afternoon while strong winds sweep down the plains.

OG&E says a total of 3,257 customers are currently affected.

Bristow, Davis, Earlsboro, Norman, and Springer all have over 100 customers affected.Oklahoma City has over 400.

Maud and Moore have over 1,000 citizens currently without power.

Power is estimated to be restored later this evening.

To check the outage map and restoration times, click here.