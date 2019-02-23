× Thunder Survive Scare from Utah in 2 OT’s

OKC entered the last 25 games of the season looking to solidify their shot at being a one or two seed in the west. The Thunder have the toughest schedule during that stretch and right out of the gate, they got Utah. The same team that ousted them from the playoffs last season in the first round.

The start was smoldering for Donovan Mitchell. He connected on an impressive slam to give the Jazz an early four point lead. Mitchell would finish with 38.

Russell Westbrook went ballistic though as well. He drained threes and shots from all over the floor. Russell ended up with 43 points. After three the Jazz held on to two point lead.

In the fourth, the Jazz held on to a seven point lead after a Joe Ingles three. Ingles had 15. However, the Thunder didn’t die. They got stops, forced a shot clock violation and forced a turnover. It culminated with PG13 three to tie it. On the other end though, Ricky Rubio hit a massive three. That gave the Jazz a 129-126 lead.

But on the next possession, Russell Westbrook found Jerami Grant for a layup and a foul. Russell Westbrook would miss a go ahead jumper for the win at the buzzer. Westbrook would miss his 11th straight triple double by two assists. He finished with 43 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Westbrook would foul out, along with Terrance Ferguson in the first OT.

Enter Dennis Schroder and Abdel Nader.

Paul George would get a breakaway steal and slam. A windmill to be precise. A move he said sent a message. Nader hit a massive three in the corner on a pass from Dennis Schroder to give OKC a 139-137 lead. However we would still go to a second OT.

In that second session, seven seconds remaining, Paul George hit a floater over Rudy Gobert to give OKC a one point lead with eight tenths of a second remaining. George, the MVP candidate, had a game high 45 points.

Kyle Korver would miss a game winning three off the inbound play over a double team and OKC survived 148-147. The Thunder would have little time to celebrate though because Sacramento would enter The Peake for a second night of a back to back on Saturday.