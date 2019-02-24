× 1 Dead in SW OKC Shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Oklahoma City Police Department says that one man is dead after a shooting near 3500 S. Western.

Officials say that around 6:00 p.m. they received an emergency call in reference to a disturbance. When dispatch arrived, they learned of the shooting and found the deceased with wounds consistent of being shot.

All parties believed to be involved are in police custody at this time, and OKCPD says that they are not currently looking for another suspect.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time, but officials say an investigation is underway.

News4 will continue to follow this story, and update you as it develops.