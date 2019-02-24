× Groundbreaking set for first-ever Razzoo’s Cajun Café in the state

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular Cajun restaurant will break ground on the first Oklahoma location this week!

Razzoo’s Cajun Café will break ground at The Pointe at Chisholm Creek, 316 West Memorial Road, in Oklahoma City, on February 27.

The restaurant will be approximately 7,400 square feet, and will seat 280 diners, including a massive all-weather patio. The opening will also bring more than 100 jobs to the Oklahoma City metro area.

Razzoo’s Cajun Café currently serves its authentic, fresh from scratch gulf coast dishes in 21 locations. The Oklahoma City location will be the brand’s first expansion outside of Texas since 2001.

“We’ve had so many people contact us over the years asking why we haven’t moved to Oklahoma City,” said Chris Degan, president of Razzoo’s. “We’ve been looking, but the right opportunity just never presented itself. Chisholm Creek is the perfect location – it’s fun and energetic, like Razzoo’s.”

The restaurant is set to open its doors in Summer 2019.