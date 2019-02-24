× Man arrested after allegedly using chemicals, lamp in assault

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to pour chemicals onto another’s man face during an assault.

On February 20, police responded to a home near NW 7th and Kentucky at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

When police arrived, they found the victim in the living room and a “blood puddle by the front door.”

The victim told police that 46-year-old David Harper came to his house and asked for a cigarette at around 8:10 p.m. that evening. The victim said he let Harper into his home but then asked him to leave after he said the suspect started to pick at scabs.

According to a police report, the victim says Harper became aggressive so the victim grabbed a long object and started swinging it, “trying to scare off” Harper.

That’s when Harper allegedly grabbed the victim and threw him onto a coffee table, breaking it.

While the victim was on the ground, Harper allegedly tried to strangle him with his arm and attempted to pour chemicals that smelled like bleach onto the victim’s face, however, it ended up landing on the victim’s shirt and shorts.

The victim said he was able to get away and then got on top of Harper, but that’s when Harper allegedly grabbed a lamp and struck the victim multiple times in the face and head.

Harper was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of maiming and assault with a dangerous weapon.