Moove on: No more ‘cow-tipping’ shirts at Oklahoma airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – The mayor of Oklahoma City is celebrating the completion of a personal mission: ridding the city’s airport of cow-tipping T-shirts.

Mayor David Holt said on his Twitter account Thursday that after months of trying to end sales of shirts reading “Nothing Tips Like A Cow” at Will Rogers World Airport, the clothing has sold out and won’t be restocked.

I am pleased to report that the great team @fly_okc worked with me the last few months to sell out of the t-shirts & it was just reported to me they are officially gone forever. Efforts will continue to sell unique products that reflect the things that truly make OKC special. pic.twitter.com/W2sJA7CLny — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) February 21, 2019

Airport spokesman Josh Ryan said Friday that the shirts with the shape of the state and a cow lying on its back were “pretty popular” for more than 10 years, but that “the joke has run its course.”

Cow-tipping is a largely debunked legend in which rural youths sneak into a pasture at night and push over a cow that is standing but asleep. Debunkers point out the practice is unlikely to succeed, largely because cows don’t sleep standing up.