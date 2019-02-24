Oklahoma family says more than 100 head of cattle stolen from ranch

PRYOR, Okla. – Authorities in northeast Oklahoma are investigating after more than 100 head of cattle were stolen from a ranch.

On Wednesday, owner Debby Ringling said she received a call from her son about some missing cows.

“I said don’t worry about it, they’re just hiding in the trees or something,” said Ringling. “You know, it’s just unbelievable that anything would happen.”

But, the cows have not been found since, Ringling says. She says 84 cows and several calves are missing.

“I don’t know what happened to them but they’re not here,” she said.

She believes the cattle were lured through a damaged fence that divides her land from the Mayes County Fairgrounds.

According to FOX 23, she says most of the animals are black Angus cows with yellow or orange ear tags and have a double “II” brand on the right hip or right shoulder.

Ringling says this is a more than $100,000 loss. She is now left with 14 cows and 21 calves.

“There’s a large chance that the 14 cows I have, that none of them are their calves,” she said.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture is also assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information, call the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office at (918)825-3535.