The second ranked Oklahoma State wrestling team powered past third ranked Iowa 27-12 in front of a sell-out crowd to finish undefeated in the regular season for the 46th time in program history.

John Smith's squad won seven of the ten matches giving him his seventh undefeated regular season as head coach.

Next up for OSU is the Big 12 Tournament in Tulsa on March 9-10.

Check out the video for highlights and reaction from the Cowboy's big win.