Pei Wei announces partnership with DoorDash; offering $0 delivery fees for limited time

OKLAHOMA CITY – Got a craving for Pei Wei but don’t want to leave home? Thanks to a partnership with DoorDash, you don’t have to!

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen and DoorDash announced a partnership last week and to celebrate, you can enjoy a $0 delivery fee on all Pei Wei orders through DoorDash through March 4.

There’s no order minimum and no code required. You must place an order for Pei Wei through DoorDash.com or by using DoorDash’s mobile app to get the deal.

Orders are not valid when placed through Pei Wei’s mobile app, order.peiwei.com or catering.peiwei.com.