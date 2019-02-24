Six cars crash after a rogue tire jumps the I-35 barrier twice

Posted 10:38 pm, February 24, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY - Six cars all crashed at nearly exactly the same time Sunday evening after a wheel came loose from its vehicle.

It happened on I-35 northbound and southbound just north of I-240 a little after 5 p.m.

According to Oklahoma State Troopers, a vehicle that was traveling northbound lost its tire. The tire flew over the barrier and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound, then jumped the dividing barrier again and hit another vehicle traveling northbound.

Those three cars weren't the only ones brought to a halt. Troopers said as the commotion caused other cars to slow down, three more cars were involved in a pile up when two of them couldn't stop soon enough.

Troopers say no one was injured.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.