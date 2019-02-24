Six cars crash after a rogue tire jumps the I-35 barrier twice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Six cars all crashed at nearly exactly the same time Sunday evening after a wheel came loose from its vehicle.

It happened on I-35 northbound and southbound just north of I-240 a little after 5 p.m.

According to Oklahoma State Troopers, a vehicle that was traveling northbound lost its tire. The tire flew over the barrier and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound, then jumped the dividing barrier again and hit another vehicle traveling northbound.

Those three cars weren't the only ones brought to a halt. Troopers said as the commotion caused other cars to slow down, three more cars were involved in a pile up when two of them couldn't stop soon enough.

Troopers say no one was injured.