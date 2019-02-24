“This is one of the biggest book sales in the United States,” Library book sale gets better with age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's a tradition unlike any other - each year, book worms from all over the region head to the Oklahoma State Fair Grounds for one of the biggest and longest running book sales in the nation.

"This is one of the biggest book sales in the United States. You can't get better bargains like that anywhere in town," said Beth Toland of the Friends of the Library.

With a sales pitch like that, it's no wonder it's been around 39 years and the Friends of the Library Book Sale continues to grow. This year, over 800,000 books are for sale, and with mixed media, there's more than 1 million items.

The sale is put on by volunteers.

Over the last four decades they have raised more than $4.6 million to put back into the library system for new carpet, furniture, art and more books. Some of the items come from the metro OKC libraries themselves and some are from private donations.

The book sale has brought people in from Texas, Arkansas and Arizona.

"We had one person come in from Wales, her sister lives here, she came in for this book sale," said Toland.

This year's theme is "Books, No Batteries Required," and organizers say it's proof that people still like to turn the page.

"It makes my heart feel good to know that there are that many readers, you know, you start thinking, well, nobody reads anymore. Well, you can't prove that out here because there are so many people," said Toland.

The sale runs Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Teachers and nonprofits can get books for free from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Oklahoma Expo Hall.