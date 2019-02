Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Norman North and OU star Trae Young announced this week that he's partnering his Trae Young Elite Youth Basketball Program with the Santa Fe Family Life Center in Oklahoma City.

The facility will serve as the home of his AAU program.

The Atlanta Hawks rookie will also hold two camps, and a tournament at the S.F.F.L.C. each year.

He'll also participate in the center's charitable programs.

Watch our Nate Feken's story to hear more about the partnership, his NBA career and more.